FRENIER– In the fishing village of Frenier there is already some slight flooding near Frenier Landing Restaurant.

Gusty winds are pushing the water from Lake Pontchartrain in the direction of the main road in Frenier.

Residents in Frenier say the flooding is about 3 feet deep.

Law enforcement even blocked off the road because of the high water.

Frenier Landing Restaurant is currently closed for business because of the weather threat.