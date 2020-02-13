Flooding forces Alabama school system to shut down

Heavy rains fell Monday leaving the Tuscaloosa, Ala., area with high water and washed out roads, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Gideon Altman plays near a flooded section of the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk under the supervision of his mother as waters from the Black Warrior River rise. Children in Tuscaloosa City and County schools got a day off due to the flooding. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school system is calling off classes because flooding affected its public water supply.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says Hartselle schools are canceled for Thursday because water from a rising creek flooded a water pumping station.

Utility officials in the town of about 14,000 people are asking residents to conserve water. Elsewhere, transportation officials have shut down a major highway leading to Huntsville because of a crack that developed after days of heavy rain.

Crews are repairing both sides of U.S. 231 near Lacey’s Springs. Flood warnings cover much of north Alabama after days of heavy rain.