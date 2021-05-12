Flooding closes multiple roads in Natchitoches Parish

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple roads are currently closed due to flooding around Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, numerous streets and highways across the parish have shut down due to high water from the recent rains.

  • Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

There are many road closures including:

  • LA Hwy 478
  • Longlois Hill off of LA Hwy 120 at Flora

According to NPSO, deputies are also on the scene of a large tree branch that is partially blocking one lane in the 600 block of La. Hwy 504 in the Oak Grove community near Natchitoches. A DOTD crew is clearing the debris.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 77° 67°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 77° 65°

Friday

78° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 78° 65°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 80° 68°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 73°

Monday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 81° 74°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
13%
75°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
13%
75°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
14%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
14%
76°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
76°

75°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

74°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
72°

71°

12 AM
Showers
37%
71°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
68°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
68°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
69°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
70°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News