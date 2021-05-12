Flooding closes multiple roads in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple roads are currently closed due to flooding around Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, numerous streets and highways across the parish have shut down due to high water from the recent rains.

Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

There are many road closures including:

LA Hwy 478

Longlois Hill off of LA Hwy 120 at Flora

According to NPSO, deputies are also on the scene of a large tree branch that is partially blocking one lane in the 600 block of La. Hwy 504 in the Oak Grove community near Natchitoches. A DOTD crew is clearing the debris.