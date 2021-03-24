Flooded streets still a problem in Houma after the hard rain

HOUMA, La.– There’s still water on some streets in Houma, where flooding is a problem in some parts with roads still being closed.

Drivers like David Dorsey in Houma are having a hard time getting around these flooded streets.

“It is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it. I come from Upstate New York, but I’ve never seen 16 hours of rain,” he said.

Yesterday’s hard rain caused many streets to flood in the Bayou Blue area and along St. Louis Canal Road, which is still closed because of high water. Terrebonne Parish crews helped to redirect traffic and help with the flow of traffic.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says even though the rain has stopped the potential road danger is still there.

“Slow down and be cautious, especially if you are traveling at night,” he said.

The Sheriff said is is very important for drivers to drive slow so they don’t push water into neighbor’s homes when they are driving down the flooded streets.

As for drivers like Dorsey he said, “If you want to go fishing then bring your pole.”

The intersection at St. Louis Canal Road and North Hollywood Road is still closed.