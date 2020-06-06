Flood Protection Authority-East prepares for Tropical Storm Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS – Due to the predicted surge levels of T.S. Cristobal, the FPA-East began closing gates Thursday and plans to continue through Saturday night. The FPA says that these closures are being done to mitigate the potential impacts of the storm.

“We currently have closed 8 floodgates and 1 complex structure as of noon today. By the end of the day, a total of 23 floodgates are planned to be closed and 5 complex structures. The Emergency Operations Center is partially activated, and our pump stations will be fully manned for the duration of this event. We have closed the Bayou Bienvenue and Bayou Dupre Sector Gates, and are preparing to close the Caernarvon Sector Gate, the Surge Barrier, and the Seabrook Sector Gate by Saturday evening.”

At 5:00 pm on Saturday, they will also close the gate at Highway 39 and adjacent railroad gates near the St. Bernard/ Plaquemines line. By Saturday night, they will close the West End Blvd gate and the gate at Downman Rd near Lakefront Airport.

The FPA plans to continue to monitor the track and impacts of the storm to determine if more gate closures are necessary.