‘Floats in the Oaks’ bringing Mardi Gras fun to New Orleans City Park

NEW ORLEANS– Mardi Gras will look different this year with no parades, but New Orleans City Park has come up with a creative way to keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive with their first-ever, “Floats in the Oaks.”

“We will stage a stationary parade with a collaboration with the different Krewes. Some of the Krewes that have agreed to be a part are Rex, Bacchus, Zulu, and more,” Rob DeViney, Chief Operating Officer of New Orleans City Park said.

There won’t be any riders on the floats or throws to catch, but the Mardi Gras spirit will be there.

Cars will drive-thru a 1.3 mile route throughout the park to look at the beautiful floats.

DeViney said he’s excited because “Floats in the Oaks” will be a huge fundraiser for the park.

“We are dealing with the pandemic like many other area businesses. Most of the park’s business comes from weddings and the amusement park, which are closed right now. This is a real creative way to help our financial picture for the year,” he said.

Bringing money to the park and bringing smiles to locals like Janet Duke.

“I am going to be one of the first ones to buy tickets. You’ll see me cruising through,” she said.

“Tickets went on-sale this morning at 6:30. We have 23-thousand spots available, and by 9 a.m. we have already sold 10 percent of tickets,” DeViney said.

City Park is ready to let the good times roll, even if it is your car that’s doing the rolling.

“It just tells us how big Mardi Gras is and what a fabric of our society that it is,” DeViney said.

“Floats in the Oaks” runs from February 4th through February 14th. For ticket information and times, click HERE.

“Floats in the Oaks” is also looking for more Krewes, marching bands, and dance troupes to take part. If interested contact City Park by next Tuesday.