Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland appointed to American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission

SCHRIEVER, La. – Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, Kristine Strickland, Ph.D., has been appointed to the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission on Institutional Infrastructure and Transformation. Her commission appointment dates are July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023.

The Commission on Institutional Infrastructure and Transformation will focus on the transformation of the institution to improve student success. This task includes working on administrative processes, infrastructure, technology, and building human resource capacity.

According to the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), their goal is to deliver educational and economic opportunities for 12 million diverse students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC’s nearly 1,000 member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers, and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all.