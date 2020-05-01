Fleetwood Mac’s iconic drummer opens up on the Fred Minnick Podcast

Over whiskey and through Zoom, Fred Minnick discovered a side of Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac) the world doesn’t know.

On The Fred Minnick Show, Fleetwood confessed to the conversationalist—and inviting interviewer—that he misses “hugging” people while isolated from others in the coronavirus pandemic. “We are losing our sense of touch,” Fleetwood told Minnick. “It’s going to be a different world for a while.”

As Minnick’s seventeenth guest, Fleetwood nosed Minnick’s five curated whiskeys like a seasoned professional, revealing that smelling is his favorite of the five senses. Fleetwood tasted Barrell Bourbon Batch 21, Jack Daniel’s Tasters Select, Rhetoric 25-year-old, Cream of Kentucky and George T. Stagg. The drummer selected George T. Stagg as his favorite of the crop.

While tasting, Fleetwood and Minnick found a common note of “marzipan,” which led to a wonderful story from Fleetwood’s childhood about his grandma’s marzipan cake.

In addition, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer expressed his affection for former and current bandmates Peter Green and Neil Finn, respectively, while revealing the origins of his passions for ascots and the blues. And much, much more.

“I was really impressed with Mick‘s approach toward the whiskey. Most people I have to coach a little on how to properly nose and some I have to teach to not shoot it like they’re at a frat party,” Minnick said. “But Mick knew how to taste. And soon after the first sip, we really hit it off like two old friends getting reacquainted. More importantly, as we continue down this ‘new norm,’ this episode shows how much fun can be had sipping good bourbon with friends virtually.”

