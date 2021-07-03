Flash Flood Warning for WGNO viewing area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A flash flood warning is issued for Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parish until 4:30PM as heavy rain in the area continues much of the afternoon on radar.

A flash flood warning is issued for Orleans and Jefferson until 5:30PM and 6:15, respectfully, as well. These heavy downpours in a short amount of time may lead to localized street flooding in some areas.

The city of New Orleans has lifted the restriction on neutral ground parking as a result. If possible, move vehicles off of streets.

Never drive through standing water, and remember the saying “turn around don’t drown.” On and off storms will be the theme all weekend as 4th of July celebrations continue.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 76°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 78° 76°

Sunday

87° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 87° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 78°

Wednesday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 85° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
78°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

79°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
81°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
84°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
84°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News