Flash Flood Warning for WGNO viewing area

A flash flood warning is issued for Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parish until 4:30PM as heavy rain in the area continues much of the afternoon on radar.

A flash flood warning is issued for Orleans and Jefferson until 5:30PM and 6:15, respectfully, as well. These heavy downpours in a short amount of time may lead to localized street flooding in some areas.

The city of New Orleans has lifted the restriction on neutral ground parking as a result. If possible, move vehicles off of streets.

Never drive through standing water, and remember the saying “turn around don’t drown.” On and off storms will be the theme all weekend as 4th of July celebrations continue.

