Flamingle with the Flamingos this Valentine’s Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- You know they say, "Birds of a feather flock together." Well, this Valentine's Day you and your significant other can fly on over to the Audubon Zoo to "mix and Flamingle."

Audubon Supper Club’s February dinner celebrates some iconic love birds, Audubon Zoo’s Caribbean flamingos.

Guests will be greeted with cocktails in Goldring Plaza and meet the team that cares for these devoted birds that mate for life.

Following the flamingo encounter, guests will flock to the Jerome S. Glazer Audubon Tea Room, featuring entertainment by Jaiver Orlando and AsheSon as well as Peña Flamenca La Pepa.

Audubon Supper Club combines the culinary expertise of Audubon Catering with exclusive dinners set in unique and wild locations at Audubon Nature Institute properties.

“Love is woven throughout each course, starting with rose petal and cucumber salad and ending with a dessert display featuring chocolate truffles, strawberry napoleon, raspberry mousse, and tiramisu,” says Audubon’s Executive Chef Alan Ehrich.

See the full dinner menu, including wine service and a vegetarian option, HERE.

Tickets for the February 14 dinner are $125 each for Audubon Members or $135 each for non-Members, plus tax. Seating is extremely limited, so get your tickets now. The adventure begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Click HERE to purchase your tickets.

The element of mystery at Audubon Supper Club extends beyond the wild venues— dinner companions can also be a surprise. Audubon Supper Club features assigned group seating, encouraging a social opportunity to network and meet new people or, in typical New Orleans fashion, run into friends you haven’t seen in a while.

Audubon Catering is proud to be a certified environmentally-friendly caterer with recognition from the Green Restaurant Association. This prestigious certification means that the business meets the strict standards of the association, implementing a wide array of policies to increase environmental sustainability. Audubon recycles all leftovers, delivering food at a rate of 40 pounds a day to our elephants!