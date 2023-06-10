NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Things are getting colorful in the French Quarter with the annual Pride parade Saturday, June 10.

Kicking off on Elysian Fields at 6 p.m. the parade made its way down Decatur Street and ended on Bourbon Street.

The parade is just one of many events to celebrate bring month and pride weekend in NOLA.

For those who can’t make it to the parade or just want to keep the fun going can check out a full list of events on New Orleans Pride.

Sunday’s festivities start with a Drag brunch at Café Lafitte in Exile, Oldest Gay Bar in North America, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

