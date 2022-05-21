BATON ROUGE, La. – Cait Calland, Georgia Clark, and Taylor Tidwell earn their Bachelor’s degrees, while Shelbi Sunseri picks up her second undergraduate degree, and Amanda Doyle receives her Master’s degree.

Calland – a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient, will receive her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. Clark receives her degree in finance and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times, and Tidwell who was a 2021 SEC Academic Honor Roll selection will also receive a degree in Kinesiology.

Sunseri will get her second undergraduate degree in Communication Disorders, and student assistant coach Doyle has completed her Master’s degree in Education.

(LSU Athletics Media Release)