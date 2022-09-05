LAPLACE, La. (WGNO)— Multiple people are behind bars in connection to a break-in at a LaPlace elementary school that damaged several classrooms last month.

On Saturday, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a series of arrests of six people linked to the investigation — namely a 21-year-old man and five juvenile suspects.

Deputies responded to Emily C. Watkins Elementary on Monday, August 8 for a report of vandalism. When they arrived, detectives discovered there was paint smeared on the walls and floors of several rooms and hallways.



The SJSO also says there was a vending machine that had been flipped upside down and rooms had been ransacked with food, soda, and cleaning liquids on floors and countertops, along with a broken guitar and multiple fire extinguishers that had been discharged.

After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives were able to take five suspects into custody, starting with 21-year-old Desmond Kelson Jr. on August 25. Kelson was booked on two cares: unauthorized entry of a place of business and simple criminal damage to property (both felony charges) At the last report, Kelson was being held at the St. John Parish Correctional Center in lieu of a $17,000 bond.

Throughout the next seven days, five juveniles were also arrested in connection to the incident:

A 14-year-old male

Two 15-year-old females

A 15-year-old male

A 17-year-old male

All five were also charged with felony unauthorized entry and criminal damage to property. All five juveniles have since been released to their parents.

