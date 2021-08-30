FIRST LOOK: St. Tammany Parish Ida footage shows boat flipped on its top while connected to SUV

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — As our wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane Ida continues in Louisiana, we continue to take our first looks of the areas impacted by the storm.

In St. Tammany Parish, reporter Bill Wood gives us a look at the damage in a strip mall parking lot.

Wind speeds in Mandeville ranged anywhere from 90 to 115 mph, with Northshore gusts clocking up to 115 mph.

Footage of the damage shows the roof of a Party City with bricks and metal still falling off several hours after the storm.

Damage video also shows a boat, appropriately named the Wind & Wild, flipped on its top while still connected to a parked SUV.

While there is still much more damage to assess in St. Tammany Parish, this first look gives us a small glimpse into what Hurricane Ida is capable of.

