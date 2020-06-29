First look at new Aretha Franklin bio-pic, ‘RESPECT’ starring Jennifer Hudson

NEW ORLEANS– The trailer is now out for the new movie, ‘RESPECT’ about the life of International Superstar Aretha Franklin.

The movie starring Academy Award winner, Jennifer Hudson follows the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church choir to international superstardom.

‘RESPECT’ is the true story of the music legend.

The movie stars Jennifer Hudson, Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, and Mary J. Blige.

The movie is set to hit theaters in December.

Watch the movie trailer below: