First cousins set to make history as Valedictorian & Salutatorian at Landry-Walker High School

NEW ORLEANS – Best friends and cousins, Keisean Garnier and Shane Sterling have been inseparable since birth and throughout their school career, and they do not plan to separate anytime soon. The cousins will be recognized as the first male students to be honored as Landry-Walker’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian since the establishment of Lord Beaconsfield Landry-Oliver Perry Walker High School in 2013.

“Keisean and Shane’s story is a great representation of the vision we plan to achieve within our organization and that includes setting the tone for all of our students to reach higher heights, break barriers and lead with excellence so that others will follow. We’re so proud of their achievements at Landry-Walker High School, and we know they have a bright future ahead.” Algiers Charter CEO Tale Lockett.

“Being cousins and the top two of our class is an honor because of the rarity of the feat. We never thought that we would make history in the Landry-Walker books, but I’m glad that we could set the foundation for more young men to graduate at the top of their class. I’m fortunate for this milestone and very thankful to God for guiding us through our high school journey.” Salutatorian Shane Sterling

Both students have been with Algiers Charter since Kindergarten, attending Martin Behrman Charter School throughout their elementary and junior high school years. They both started attending Landry-Walker High School in their 10th-grade year and will be attending LSU in the Fall.

“Shane and I have common interests in a lot of things since our moms are sisters. Although we’re not competitive, we definitely push each other to succeed in school and certain activities.” Valedictorian Keisean Garnier

In addition to ranking number one and two in their class, both students served as student-athletes on Landry-Walker’s Cross Country, Track and Field, and Soccer teams. They are both members of the National Society of High School Scholars.

Landry-Walker High School will host a Senior Salute Celebration along with the distribution of diplomas on Friday, June 12th at Landry-Walker High School, starting at 11:00 a.m.