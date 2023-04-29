ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — As we approach Hurricane season storm preparedness has been a big discuss amongst government leaders and those in St Tammany Parish are getting started with disaster assistance early.
Starting Monday (May 1st) parish government leaders will be handing out sandbags in the Covington, Lacombe, Mandeville, Pearl River and Slidell area.
The six locations are listed below:
- 21454 Koop Drive, Mandeville
- 1305 N. Florida St., Covington
- 63131 Fish Hatchery Rd., Lacombe
- 34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
- 63119 Hwy 1090, Pearl River
- 61134 N. Military Rd., Slidell
Those wishing to pick up sandbags should plan to visit the locations early while supplies last. Distribution will start at 8 a.m.
