Fireworks stand taking safety precautions this 4th of July

NEW ORLEANS– This Fourth of July, a fireworks stand in Gretna is taking new safety precautions because of the coronavirus.

Shopping for your favorite fireworks may look a little different this Fourth of July.

“Differently this year, we have Plexiglass in every single window, and we also have hand sanitizers available for workers and customers here,” Christal Berthelot at Four Bees Fireworks said.

At Four Bees Fireworks stand in Gretna keeping their customers extra safe against the coronavirus is top priority.

“We clean the Plexiglass every hour on the hour, inside and out. As far as we know, we are the only ones in the area with the plexiglass,” she said.

This family-owned and family-operated business is hoping to sell more fireworks this years since there won’t be any big Fireworks shows this year due to the coronavirus.

“We hope everyone has a happy and safe fourth of July, please wash your hands,” Berthelot said.