Fireworks Safety: How to keep your family safe this 4th of July

NEW ORLEANS– This 4th of July many have less “boom” with many of the big fireworks shows being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

With many of these fireworks shows being canceled nationwide fireworks sales are booming. With many families wanting to put on their own mini-fireworks shows.

At fireworks stands like Four Bees in Gretna, they’re ready for the spike in sales.

In order to stay safe when handling fireworks there are always a few safety reminders to remember.

According to the National Safety Council here are some safety precautions to take when handling fireworks.

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance.

Never ignite fireworks in a container.

Don’t try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of a fire.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office offers some safety tips as well ahead of the Independence Day Holiday.

Detonating devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish.

Don’t allow children to light fireworks.

Never operate fireworks while impaired.

Lighting devices one at a time and monitoring embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Discard the detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition.

Remember it is illegal to let off fireworks in Orleans Parish. It is also illegal in Jefferson Parish except for Gretna, Lafitte, and Grand Isle. Fireworks are only legal in un-incorporated areas of St. Tammany Parish.