Firefighters report to a ‘man on fire’ in Harvey

HARVEY, La. – Firefighters from the Harvey Vol. Fire Co. No. 2 responded to a call of a “man on fire” in the 800 block of Grefer Avenue.

The victim was doing maintenance under a truck using a cutting torch. While working, something ignited and the man caught fire. He then ran to a nearby business where workers there were able to extinguish the flames on his body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious burn injuries.

A fire investigation is underway to determine what type of fuel was ignited that resulted in the fire.



Harvey Vol. Fire Co. No. 2