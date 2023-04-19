HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Firefighters are investigating two fire incidents on the Westbank Wednesday (April 19th).

According to the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company, the first incident happened in the 2000 block of Spanish Oaks Drive around 10:52 a.m. when firefighters discovered that a fire inside of a building began spreading to the outside of the building’s wall.

The second fire happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Estalote Street. According to reports, the fire began spreading throughout a 1-story home causing firefighters to take two hours to extinguish.

There are no reported injures at this time. Both fires remain under investigation.

