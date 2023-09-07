NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire in the Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday, Sept. 7.

NOFD officials said they responded to a call of a fire at a building in the 600 block of Egania Street around 12:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews said they discovered a the three-story, nine-unit, apartment building with heavy smoke coming from the second floor balcony extending into the attic on the third floor.

NOFD officials said crews of the nine apartments, eight were occupied. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The fire was put out around 1:35 p.m.

NOFD officials said the homeowner came to the scene while the fire was being put out. They said she told them her cat had gotten out of the home safely through a window opened by firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

