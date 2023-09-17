ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire in Algiers on Sunday, Sept. 17.
NOFD officials said they responded to a call of a fire at a abandoned apartment building at the intersection of Vespasian Blvd. and Murl Street around 1:00 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews said they discovered several apartment sections fully engulfed in black smoke prompting them to call a second alarm at 1:20 a.m.
As firefighters continued to battle the fire, a third Alarm was called at 1:40 a.m.
The fire was put out around 3:15 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
