NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Firefighters are investigating two fire incidents throughout the City of New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the first incident happened in the 3000 block of Buchanan Blvd around 7:50 p.m.

The second fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of MLK Blvd. According to WGNO’s reporter Brittney Dixon a neighborhood in the area informed her that the building was abandoned.

There has been no word of any fatalities at this time. Both fires remain under investigation.

