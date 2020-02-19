Firefighter killed in California library fire identified; 2 teens arrested for starting fire

Raymond Figueroa

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE/KSEE) – The Porterville Fire Department released the name of the firefighter killed in the Porterville library fire Tuesday.

Tuesday’s blaze started shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Thurman and Main Street.

The man killed has been identified as 35-year-old Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa.

He started with the department in 2017.

Additionally, 25-year-old, firefighter Patrick Jones, is still missing. He’s been with the department since 2017.

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested and booked on arson and manslaughter charges. Authorities said they set the fire.

No other information was immediately available.