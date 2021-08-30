Fire rages at apartment complex outside New Orleans

Paige Gardiner – Used with Permission

KENNER, La. (BRPROUD) – Paige Gardiner lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and she has family that lives outside of New Orleans.

Sunday was a stressful day for the Hawaii resident as members of her family were involved a raging fire many miles away.

Paige’s mother and brother were in the Relais Esplanade Apartments when fire took over Buildings 16, 21 and 22.

Paige Gardiner provided more videos of Apartment 21 on fire:

The fire took place only a few buildings away from where Gardiner’s family was staying.

The Relais Esplanade Apartments are located at 1201 W Esplanade Ave.