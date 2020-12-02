Fire officials warn of fireplace and chimney safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud News) – Tuesday, East and West Baton Rouge fire crews were busy battling blazes.

In East Baton rouge, the cause of that fire was a malfunction in the fire place.

Curt Monte with Baton Rouge Fire said, the case was unusual and it’s something people should pay attention to.

“Somehow that fire escaped the piping of the fireplace and got into the wall behind the sheetrock” said Monte.

The West Baton Rouge fire is under investigation, but family members say it was also near a fireplace. Experts are now warning of the dangers of fireplace and chimney maintenance, providing tips on how to keep your family safe.

Owner, C.C. Chimney Sweep and Duct Cleaning, Chris Clouatre, said the fire place, chimney needs to be inspected at least once a year”.

He said, during this time of year he hears horror stories that could easily be avoided.

“It’s kind of like going on a vacation. Once you leave, you get started, get the wood fire going you’re just like well, it hadn’t caught on fire yet so it must be okay. And, that’s not really a good sign. You don’t want to wait until you’re completely out of gas before you check the gauge to see if it has any gas in the tank” said Clouatre.

This holiday season, many will look to stay warm and officials say, you should also keep your family safe.

“Take those extra steps now before it does get too cold to make sure you keep your family safe” said Monte.