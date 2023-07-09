KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Fire Department (KFD) is on the scene of an active fire at a Kenner building on Sunday, July 9.

Reports show that officers of KFD responded to a report of a building fire around 3:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of Veterans Boulevard.

There are no updates on the fire, but residents are advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story, check back in with WGNO for updates.

