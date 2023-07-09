KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Fire Department (KFD) is on the scene of an active fire at a Kenner building on Sunday, July 9.
Reports show that officers of KFD responded to a report of a building fire around 3:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of Veterans Boulevard.
There are no updates on the fire, but residents are advised to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story, check back in with WGNO for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Possible proof of oldest human-occupied site found in Oregon, dating back over 18K years
- Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
- Fire breaks out in Kenner building, firefighters on the scene
- Fireworks illegal until end of the year
- Coast Guard helps 11 caught in bad weather on Lake Pontchartrain
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.