COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Walmart is closed after a fire broke out in the store Sunday, June 4.

Firefighters say it happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the store was open at the time.

One witness tells WGNO, a juvenile had a lighter in the automotive section and they believed caused the fire they claim spread to three aisles.

Employees were evacuated from the store.

Check out video footage from the scene:

Late Sunday night, firefighters were on the scene searching for clues as to what may have started the fire and how much damage there was.

This is an developing story. There is no word on if the store will be open tomorrow.

