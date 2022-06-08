TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a significant slowdown in film production during the height of the pandemic, ‘Hollywood South’ is back in business.

Producers from the other L.A. are once again making the trip to Louisiana to use various parishes as a backdrop for their cinematic productions.

One such parish is Tangipahoa, where officials say a film crew is expected to arrive and remain for three days during the week of June 13. Due to their activity, some roads will be inaccessible.

According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, the Wadesboro Road bridge area will be closed from Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16 as crews work to shoot a movie called Rebel Ridge.

Weather permitting, the production is expected to encompass the area between Jones Road and Everett Lane from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the three days mentioned above.

Other locations/dates pertaining to the filming of Rebel Ridge and possible closures are listed below:

Date: Friday, June 17

Times: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

General Location: Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Hammond

Closures: West Robinson Street, West Church Street, and West Dakota between Railroad Avenue and Oak Streets will be closed to traffic. Additionally, there may be intermittent traffic delays in the area around NW Railroad Avenue and North Oak between Church Street and Carter Lane.

Date: Thursday, June 23

Times: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

General Location: Briar Patch Cemetery and East Bell Roads in Loranger

Closures: Possible closures along East Bell Roads and Larock Road near Old US 51 south of Amite. Filming is planned between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day.

As an aid to motorists, closure signs will be posted, and drivers will be instructed to detour around the affected area.

Officials add that residents in each of the impacted areas have also been notified of the closures.