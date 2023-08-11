FILE PHOTO: A New Orleans Police Department patrol unit is seen behind a strip of crime tape.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fiery fatal crash in New Orleans East Friday morning.

According to the NOPD, officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to respond to a two-vehicle crash in the 10300 block of Almonaster Avenue.

Officers revealed when they arrived, one vehicle was on fire. Once the flames were put out, officers say a deceased body was located inside.

No further details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the person’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories