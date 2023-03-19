New ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nothing says fundraising like yelling Stellaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa in the French Quarter.

Sunday (March 19) the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival kicked off their weekend festival with a Stella shouting Contest in Jackson Square.

The contest is usually held at the end of the festival, but it was moved to bring awareness to a fundraiser for the New Orleans Family Justice Center.

The fundraiser serves to help end domestic violence by providing access to free crisis services and shelter, legal aid, advocacy and case management, trauma counseling, and prevention education.

The festival will continue throughout the week until Sunday, March 26. Those attending can expect writer’s craft classes, literary discussions, theatre performances, readings, and live music performances.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.