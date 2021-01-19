Female victim loses eye during assault, Louisiana man facing aggravated second degree battery charge

RESERVE, La. (BRPROUD) – 34-year-old Tory O’Neil Robinson, of LaPlace, is behind bars after a joint investigation into an assault last year.

The investigation started in December of 2020 and it involved Robinson and a 37-year-old female.

Initial findings showed that a physical altercation took place between the two individuals at a home.

According to the St John Parish Sheriffs Office, “Robinson used some type of weapon to strike her in the face, leading to her losing an eye and sustaining other injuries.”

The 34-year-old man was apprehended in New Orleans last week.

Robinson is facing these charges according to the St John Parish Sheriffs Office:

Bond Surrender for St John Parish Sheriffs Office; Arrest Date 04/04/2020; Bond – Unspecified Bond, $12008.50; Set By Judge Sterling Snowdy;

Warrant: Judicial Judge warrant I20011684 (14:34.7 – AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE BATTERY (FELONY)); Arrest Date 01/14/2021; Bond – No 10%, $65000.00;

The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force worked with the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office on this case.



