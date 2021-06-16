FEMA awarding additional $41.5M for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — It was announced on Wednesday that FEMA is awarding an additional $41,523,929.59 for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in South Louisiana.

The grants include:

  • $27,104,090.24 to the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness for emergency protective measures. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.
  • $7,413,813.43 to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (State Police) for emergency protective measures. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.
  • $4,469,235.68 to the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury for debris removal operations. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.
  • $1,511,221.47 to the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals for management costs. The reimbursement is made at a 100% federal cost-share.
  • $1,025,568.77 to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections for emergency protective measures. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.

All funding will be delivered to the State of Louisiana. The state is responsible for disbursing the funds to each sub-recipient.

Congressman Higgins made the following statement:

“We continue to work with our federal partners to ensure applications for public assistance are being processed in a timely manner. This latest round of reimbursements brings the total amount of federal disaster relief to over $1.3 billion in response to Hurricanes Laura and Delta. My office continues to push for supplemental, long-term recovery resources at the federal level. We will not stop fighting for Southwest Louisiana.”

