FEMA awarding $10.7 million to elevate homes in New Orleans, Erath

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $10,670,283.60 in federal funds to elevate properties to prevent flood damage in New Orleans and Erath.

“Louisiana families should not worry about their homes flooding every time there is a heavy rainfall,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) upon making the announcement on Thursday. “This funding helps communities continue to thrive in south Louisiana.”

FEMA is providing $8,438,022 to elevate 31 historic properties in New Orleans. All of the structures are located in the special flood hazard area and will be raised to at least one foot above the base flood elevation.