CLEVELAND (WJW) — Is luck on your side tonight? The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Saturday night, the winning Powerball numbers are going to be announced for the estimated jackpot of $335 million, with a cash option of $188 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were:

06, 10, 31, 48, 56 and Powerball 12. The Power Play is 3X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the Powerball jackpot right here. Those thinking of trying for even more money can look into the Mega Millions jackpot, which is sitting at an estimated $328 million right now.