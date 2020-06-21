Feeling HOT, hot, hot… Seasonal forecast for the first official week of Summer!

We welcomed Summer officially yesterday, and a very seasonal pattern will be beginning to set up all week.

Though heavy downpours spanning Louisiana end later tonight to overnight, rain in our area will likely keep returning each afternoon on radar.

Unlike these past seven days, the themes become considerable heat and humidity Monday through Wednesday.

Highs reach low 90s while lows reach low 70s, yet it may seem hotter once adding mugginess.

By Thursday, Saharan dust also moves off of Africa, which could mean hazy skies, hence, National Hurricane Center Meteorologists are still not monitoring any tropical development near Gulf waters.

As far as sunscreen, lather up upon stepping outside… Drink ample water, too, staying hydrated when feels-like temperatures rise above local actual temperatures.

