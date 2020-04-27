Federal public assistance approved for counties affected by Pearl River flooding

Floodwater from the Pearl River continues to flood downtown Jackson, Miss., including a construction business, right, and the main post office, left, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Authorities believe the flooding will rank as third highest, behind the historic floods of 1979 and 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PEARL, Miss. – Governor Tate Reeves’ request for federal public assistance for counties affected during the Pearl River Flood Event was approved by President Trump.

The federal disaster declaration for the February 10-18 flood event covers the following 11 counties: Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Leflore, Warren and Yazoo. These counties sustained significant damage to public buildings, highways and roads.

Public assistance also covers the reimbursement to local governments for emergency work performed during this disaster.

The federal public assistance is available through FEMA. The funding will go to help those communities with recovery efforts like debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and restoring public infrastructure.