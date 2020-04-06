Federal Government Continues to Help Louisiana Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

According to a White House Official, the federal government continues to provide critical resources and support to state-implemented and locally executed efforts to respond to and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

President Trump and his Administration are committed to doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of every single American.

As of April 1, FEMA has obligated $45.2 million in federal support for the state of Louisiana for the response to COVID-19.

On March 24, President Donald J. Trump made a major disaster declaration in Louisiana, making it just the fifth state to receive that designation at the time, and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020 and continuing.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of Louisiana.

Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Louisiana impacted by COVID-19.

Additional support being sent to the state to increase state hospital capacity includes two 250-bed Federal Medical Stations, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is providing the State and City of New Orleans with assessment and evaluation support for alternative care facilities.

In Louisiana, the federal government has provided the following medical supplies:

· N-95 Masks – 208,300

· Surgical Masks – 494,800

· Face Shields – 101,980

· Surgical Gowns – 83,600

· Coveralls – 3,700

· Gloves – 483,300

· Ventilators – 150

· Medical Station Boots – 500