Federal funding on the way to help with Covid-19 testing and contact tracing

Friday, Governor Edwards announced nearly $200,000,000 will help the state fight covid-19

“DHHS has some funding available for the state of Louisiana for testing and contact tracing.”

The Governor said, the federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services is for a testing plan, something he said, was already in the works.

“The good news is, under Dr. Phillips’ leadership we had already been working for a long time on a comprehensive testing plan that was very much in line with what DHHS wanted us to report on.”

The plan is designed to help the state achieve its four goals related to Covid-19.

“The four goals of the testing plan that Dr. Phillips is submitting is to increase the best base line testing by 100,000 tests by the end of May. Secondly, to achieve monthly statewide testing at 4% per capita. Third, achieve a 2% per capita testing in all parishes by the end of May. The fourth goal is to achieve that positivity of 10% or less as a state and for each region of our state.”

The governor said, the $190,000,000 will run through the year and their timeline to submit for it, is soon.

“Under Secretary Phillips’ leadership, we will be submitting to Health and Human Services in Washington, this weekend.”