Federal Disaster Declared in Response to Severe MS Storms

PEARL, Miss. – Yesterday, President Donald Trump approved Governor Tate Reeves’s expedited request for a Federal Disaster Declaration for Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties in response to the severe storms that impacted the state on April 12.

This declaration will provide individual assistance to affected residents in Covington, Jefferson Davis, and Jones counties. Public Assistance is available for Category B, Emergency Protective Measures, in these three counties. Subsequent damage assessments could make Category A, Debris, and Permanent Work available.



In this case, individual assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

Sunday’s severe weather outbreak resulted in 14 fatalities across Mississippi. Additionally, 333 homes in Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties sustained major damage or were destroyed as a result of the storms.

Damage assessments are ongoing, so other counties could be added to this list to become eligible for federal assistance.

Residents and business owners in Covington, Jefferson Davis, and Jones counties who sustained losses can now apply for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. These phone lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.