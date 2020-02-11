February 12, NOPD Horses, Hops and Cops Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the NOPD host the 10th Annual Horses, Hops and Cops Fundraiser. The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the NOPD Mounted stables, located at 1021 Harrison Avenue.

The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, in partnership with Southern Eagle Sales and Services, the New Orleans-area Budweiser distributor, is producing this free event to raise money for the NOPD Mounted Unit’s horse breeding program, which is a vital resource in helping deter criminal activity in the City of New Orleans, especially the hospitality district.

Entertainment

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales while they are in town for carnival season, as well as the newest NOPD horses Bella (philly) and Ti (colt), both born in December 2018.

Guests will also enjoy a live equestrian soccer game at 5:15 p.m. featuring the NOPD and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office in the horse arena. Live entertainment will be provided by The Wiseguys starting at 6 p.m. on the Budweiser stage.

The event will also feature handmade gifts from arts and crafts vendors, food and beverages for sale, and the opportunity to have a professional photo taken with a Budweiser Clydesdale horse.

Raffle

A raffle is on sale now for a chance to win a ride for two on the Budweiser Clydesdale wagon on Mardi Gras day in the Krewe of Argus parade (winner and guest must be 21 or older to ride – food, drink and throws are provided.) Drawing will be held at the conclusion of the event at 8 p.m. The winner of the raffle does not need to be present.

VIP Experience

The event offers a limited quantity of VIP Experience tickets for sale for both adults and children. VIP Experience guests will enjoy a one-hour guided tour to go behind the scenes with a Budweiser Clydesdale handler, learn about their unique horses, the breed, their special training, state-of-the-art transportation and more.

The VIP Experience also includes a tour of the NOPD stables, insight to the “Born & Bred” horse breeding program, and an introduction to the newest NOPD yearlings. Each guest will receive a VIP gift bag filled with gift items and special offers. Raffle tickets and VIP Experience tickets are on sale now at www.horseshopsandcops.com.

Although it is free for everyone to attend the general admission event starting at 5 p.m., proceeds raised from sponsorships, concession sales, raffle tickets, VIP experience tickets, photo sales and other donations will support the NOPD Mounted Unit’s horse breeding program.

“The Mounted Division is our most versatile unit of the New Orleans Police Department, particularly at large public events such as Mardi Gras,” Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “The unit provides ‘high visibility patrol’ and plays an important role in our crime-fighting efforts. That’s why this event is vital to ensuring our department can continue the program well into the future.”

For more information about the Horses, Hops and Cops Fundraiser, please visit www.horseshopsandcops.com, or contact the Public Affairs Office at 504-658-5858