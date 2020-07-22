FBI investigating assault on federal law enforcement officer in Mississippi

JACKSON, MS – The FBI Jackson Field Office is leading the investigation into an assault on a federal law enforcement officer in Gautier, MS.

On Tuesday morning, local, state and federal law enforcement were executing a state arrest warrant for kidnapping at an extended stay hotel in Gautier when shots were fired.

A United States Marshal’s Service Task Force Officer was injured during the operation. His injuries appear to be non-life threating.

The suspect, 21-year-old Joseph Dale Sonnier, of Hancock County, was taken into custody on state kidnapping charges. Federal charges are pending.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting and processing the scene.

The FBI is investigating the assault on a federal law enforcement officer.