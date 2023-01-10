NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The FBI New Orleans Field Office, Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy are proud to announce the 2023 Introduction to the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). Two of the nation’s most notable and iconic institutions will conduct a law enforcement and legal training academy for selected youth from the State of Louisiana.

According to Wendy Keller, FBI New Orleans, “We have partnered with the Tulane University Police Department to host a future law enforcement youth academy. It is a one-week program for high school students in Louisiana to come on campus at Tulane during the summer to kind of get exposed to all areas of law enforcement.”

This joint effort to promote future law enforcement career paths for Louisiana youth gives the selected youth an inside look at today’s FBI while simultaneously being exposed to various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and practices. Tulane’s campus will serve as the home base for an academic environment with the premier atmosphere to encourage students to pursue higher education and careers in law enforcement.

A completed application must be emailed in PDF format to LouisianaFLEYA@fbi.gov

PROGRAM DATES: Sunday, June 25, 2023, through Friday, June 30, 2023