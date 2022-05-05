NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The violent crime in the City of New Orleans is gaining the attention of the head of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations.

F-B-I Director Christopher Wray met with local and state law enforcement leaders to discuss ways they can work together more effectively to combat what he called a disturbing uptick in gun crime and gang violence.

One of the federal agency’s resources includes the 2020 launch of the New Orleans Police Department’s Violent Crime Abatement Investigative Team.

According to Wray, the team has made one hundred federal arrests. He believes that may be one solution to decreasing crime in the New Orleans area.

“All too often in too many places around the country, some of the worst offenders are getting back out on the streets, and what can we do about it? One of the things we can do about it, where possible, is to pursue federal charges because in many cases, federal charges can result in stiffer, longer sentences,” said Wray.

The FBI director also mentioned another priority of theirs is recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers.