BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from California caught the attention of the FBI after allegedly making a threatening phone call to Brusly Upper Elementary School on Tuesday, December 13.

According to WBR Interim Superintendent David Corona, around noon on Thursday, December 15, the man was arrested in connection with what happened around 48 hours earlier.

Brusly Upper Elementary School was put on lockdown after receiving the call and both the Brusly Police Department and West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the school.

A mother of one student who goes to the school said that her daughter was told by her teacher to be quiet and sit in the corner. The door to their classroom was locked the lights were also turned off.

The school and surrounding area was thoroughly searched and nothing suspicious was found by law enforcement.

WBR Interim Superintendent Corona said that after the all clear was given, the lockdown was ended and students were then allowed to go home via school bus or with their parents.

Because the call came from the 323 area code, the FBI became involved in this case.

The ensuing investigation by the FBI led to the arrest of a man who is considered schizophrenic.

Interim Superintendent Corona said that the man who was arrested “will be dealt with accordingly.”

Corona confirmed that the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office supplied a helicopter at the request of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

That helicopter was used to search the area out of an abundance of caution.

There were no reported injuries during this entire incident.

A school resource officer was present at Brusly Upper Elementary School on Thursday.

Brusly Upper Elementary School is located at 601 N Kirkland Dr.