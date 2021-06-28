FBI agent shot during operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect who wounded an FBI agent on Saturday night.

FBI investigators said Demario Cotton was charged in a two-count criminal complaint filed Monday in United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, and a federal arrest warrant was issued by a United States Magistrate Judge.

According to JPD Officer Sam Brown, a traffic stop was being conducted in the area of Oaklawn and El Paso Street around 11:00 p.m. when Cotton opened fire on officers, hitting an FBI agent and fled the scene. He was driving a dark in color Yukon.

Demario Cotton

The agent was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Investigators said Cotton has several aliases, including Kountry Kane, Demario Cotton, Demario L. Cotton, “Big Kountry.” He has several tattoos on his left arm along with the word “thug” on his right hand and the word “life” on his left hand.

Cotton is considered armed and dangerous. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Cotton’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or at tips.fbi.gov . You can also contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or online.