Breaking News
Updated Daily: View the latest information on school closures in Louisiana

Father and 6-year old son sing porch duet to help New Orleans musicians

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS– Irish Channel residents Jonas Chartock and his 6-year old son Mosiah a.k.a. “Mosi” sang & played instruments on their front porch for Jazz Fest weekend for “Jazz Festing In Place.”

They decided to do perform to help New Orleans musicians by bringing some awareness to bandtogetherbenefit.com. For more information on how to help New Orleans musicians through Band Together Benefit, click HERE.

The dad and son duo sing and play the Fats Domino hit, “Walkin’ to New Orleans.” WATCH the cute and cool video below:

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News