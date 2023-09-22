NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One person is dead after a hit-and-run in the Tremé neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to officers, around 11:48 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle near the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and St. Philip Street.

When they arrived, a man was found on the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible motive and suspect.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

