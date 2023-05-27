OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — State Fire Marshal deputies were dispatched to the scene of a duplex fire in Monroe that left one person dead.

The Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a reported fire in a duplex unit on the 200 block of Clayton Drive. Unfortunately, firefighters uncovered the body of a disabled woman inside the duplex.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, but there is a possibility that smoking while using medical oxygen was the cause of the fire. This is the second fatal fire in a little more than 24 hours involving smoking and medical oxygen.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.